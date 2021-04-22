Analysts Set Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target at $46.86

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

CSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of CSII stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.03. 3,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,441. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

