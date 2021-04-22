Analysts Set Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Price Target at $61.50

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ACA. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. 133,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,878. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.70 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $4,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 4.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

