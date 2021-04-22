Analysts Set Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Target Price at $91.00

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 120,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,639. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.42. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after buying an additional 579,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $5,004,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

