Analysts Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.25 Million

Brokerages predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce sales of $300.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the highest is $300.74 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $290.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

