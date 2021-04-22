Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.04. 311,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

