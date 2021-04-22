Analysts Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

NYSE:KIM remained flat at $$20.18 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 798.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 287,405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 305.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

