Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post $373.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $376.67 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $255.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $30.59. 4,517,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

