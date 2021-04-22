Analysts Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,459. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

