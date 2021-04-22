Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $50.03 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $50.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

