Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 165.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

HST opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,778,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 859,160 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

