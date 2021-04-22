Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce $281.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.30 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $286.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $13,434,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $40.60. 7,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,949. Federal Signal has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

