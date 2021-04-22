Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report $21.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.30 million and the lowest is $18.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36,433.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $119.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.49 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $255.81 million, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $317.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 412,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,570. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

