Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,722 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

