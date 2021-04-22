Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

