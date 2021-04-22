Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $726,000 Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 333.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after acquiring an additional 640,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,437 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $109,083,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,283,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,188,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLF. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

