Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,134 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.