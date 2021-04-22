Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,847 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 1,911.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $25.65 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

