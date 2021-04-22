Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $40,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.54. 38,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,589. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.81 and a 200 day moving average of $235.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

