Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.09.

AMP opened at $247.33 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $249.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after acquiring an additional 184,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

