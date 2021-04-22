Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Shares of AMP opened at $247.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.21. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $249.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

