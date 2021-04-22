American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power updated its FY21 guidance to $4.55 to $4.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,540. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

