American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $41.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.35.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,521 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,373. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $41,527,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

