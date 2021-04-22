Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

