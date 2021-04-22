Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 340,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,430,974 shares.The stock last traded at $45.79 and had previously closed at $49.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 132.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

