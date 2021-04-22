Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,918 shares of company stock worth $457,346,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $302.42. The stock had a trading volume of 159,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,092,797. The company has a market capitalization of $861.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.24 and a 200 day moving average of $274.95. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $178.14 and a one year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.03.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.