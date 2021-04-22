Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Zillow Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $101,636.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at $96,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.61. 8,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,963. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.