Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,092. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

