Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.06. The stock had a trading volume of 90,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,675 shares of company stock worth $68,687,622 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

