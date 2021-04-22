Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 258 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,866. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $157.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.04 and its 200-day moving average is $138.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

