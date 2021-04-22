Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 18,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,297.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,134.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,877.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

