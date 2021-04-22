Alpha Finance Lab Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $380.68 million and $117.74 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00073130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00273192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.18 or 0.00186959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

