Ally Financial Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

