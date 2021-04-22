Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.87. 34,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,174.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

