Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,520,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,981. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $72.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35.

