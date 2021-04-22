Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,478 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 55,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.51. The company had a trading volume of 63,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,147. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

