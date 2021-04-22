Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4025 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

