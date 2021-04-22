Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.40.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $239.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $23,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

