Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of ABTX opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $798.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $58,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $488,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

