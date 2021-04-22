Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $21.54

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.54, but opened at $22.15. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

