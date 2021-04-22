Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $26.17.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.