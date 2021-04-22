Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $690.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $680.00 to $690.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALGN. Barclays upped their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $507.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $616.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $186.65 and a 12 month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

