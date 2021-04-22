Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $33.13. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

