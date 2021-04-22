Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alexander’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at $377,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $286.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.02 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

