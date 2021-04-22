Aker BP ASA’s (DETNF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DNB Markets cut Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aker BP ASA presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

