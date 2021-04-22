Aker BP ASA’s (DETNF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021 // Comments off

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DNB Markets cut Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aker BP ASA presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Further Reading: Call Option

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.