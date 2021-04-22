AirSwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.49 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $54.04 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AirSwap

AST is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

