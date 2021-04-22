AidCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $305,932.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. AidCoin has a market cap of $6.06 million and $305,932.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 489.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

