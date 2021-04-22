Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Trading Up 2.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $73.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agree Realty traded as high as $70.97 and last traded at $70.85. Approximately 8,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 702,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

