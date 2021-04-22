Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 3.8%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 6,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,581,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Agenus by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Agenus by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

