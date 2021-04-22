Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to post $1.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AEVA stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

