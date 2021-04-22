Aeron Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $113,709.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00067406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00094657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.86 or 0.00675441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.60 or 0.07965594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049489 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

